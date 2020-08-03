‘Was having breakfast when first wave hit’: Anil Kumble narrates how he escaped 2004 Tsunami

cricket

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 07:13 IST

26th December 2004 was a devastating day for southern India and neighbouring countries. Due to an earthquake in the Indian Ocean, massive tsunami waves (almost 100 ft) struck the shores of several countries and caused devastation. More than 2 lakh people around the world lost their lives due to the 2004 Tsunami. In India, official count states that 10,136 people were killed while rendering thousands homeless.

Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble was also present in Chennai when calamity struck. Kumble while talking to R Ashwin revealed that he was with his family in Chennai but were due to depart in the morning on the fatal day. He narrated how he escaped from the 2004 Tsunami with his family.

READ | ‘Not one to look at reams of data and statistics’: Rahul Dravid attributes CSK’s success to MS Dhoni

“We were staying at Fisherman’s Cove [in Chennai]. It was my wife and I and our son – just the three of us. My son was about ten months old and we travelled by air. We didn’t want to drive down because it would take six hours and we didn’t want my son to travel that long. We enjoyed the holiday and the day the tsunami happened, we were leaving, so I was to check out early because we had, I think, a 11.30 flight, so I was to leave at around 9.30 from the hotel,” recalled Kumble on Ashwin’s Youtube show ‘DRS with Ashwin’.

“Somehow, you know my wife, kept waking up that night very uneasy. She kept waking me up saying, ‘Look, what’s the time? I’m not feeling well. I’m feeling a bit uneasy.’ So we woke up early, we had a coffee looking at the sea. Everything was calm, it was cloudy.

“Around 8.30, we went to the breakfast area and as you’re aware, the breakfast area is slightly at an elevation. And we were having breakfast probably when the first wave hit. I was not even aware that this had happened. As we were checking out I saw a young couple in their bathrobes, you know literally drenched, and they were shivering.

Kumble then said that he couldn’t understand the magnitude of the situation when he departed from his hotel but was able to see the panic on the face of people around.

“I couldn’t make out what it was. We just walked out and sat in the car. After Fisherman’s Cove, there’s a bridge, and I could literally touch the water because the level of the water was barely one foot from the bridge and it was frothing.

“We could see a lot of people, you know how you see in the movies, where people carry whatever they can and walking with pots and pans, kids on their shoulder and whatever bags they could have,” the former Indian spinner added.

“Our driver kept getting calls on his phone then we asked him to focus on driving, but he kept saying, ‘A lot of water has come.’ We couldn’t believe what he was saying, there was no rain, we hadn’t heard of a tsunami. We didn’t know what was happening,” said Kumble.

“When I came back to Bangalore and then switched on the television that’s when I realised that a tsunami had happened, so we were totally unaware as to what had happened,” he added.