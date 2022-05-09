'Was trying to get out as I was so tired': Faf reveals he was contemplating retiring out to bring Karthik in vs SRH

The first of its kind was pulled off by R Ashwin and Rajasthan Royals earlier this 2022 Indian Premier League season. And the idea embraced mixed reviews, but the concept it slowly making it way into T20 cricket and into the IPL. Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis on Sunday revealed that he had contemplated retiring out to get Dinesh Karthik in early in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

And Faf couldn't have been more correct. RCB lost a wicket in the second ball of the 19th over and in walked Karthik. Facing just eight balls in the innings, the wicketkeeper-batter smashed 4 sixes and a solitary boundary to score an unbeaten 30 that propelled RCB from 159 for three in 18.2 overs to 192 for three in 20 overs.

Watch: RCB coach Sanjay Bangar wins hearts with great gesture towards dejected Virat Kohli after his third golden duck

"If he [Karthik] keeps hitting sixes like that, everyone always wants to get him in and bat for as long as possible. But he's just so clear. I mean, to be honest with you, I was actually trying to get out because I was so tired to get DK in and we were even contemplating, you know, myself retiring," du Plessis, who made an unbeaten 73 off 50, said in the post-match presentation.

The presenter, Harsha Bhogle doubled checked with du Plessis about the phrase "retiring out" and the skipper replied with a smile, "Retiring out, yes."

"But then we lost that wicket. Yeah, DK is in such good form. But it was a tricky wicket. It wasn't one of those wickets where you could just come in - I think it was not evident with DK but with other guys, the first two balls, they struggled. And then lucky for us, I think there was a dropped catch off DK in that one over and then he took them apart," he added.

Ashwin was the first batter to pull this of for Rajasthan Royals last month in a bid to get in Riyan Parag which was later described as a tactical move.

RCB eventually won the game by 67 runs to strengthen their chances of making the playoffs this season.

