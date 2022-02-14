Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Washington Sundar ruled out of West Indies T20Is after suffering hamstring strain
cricket

Washington Sundar ruled out of West Indies T20Is after suffering hamstring strain

Washington recently made an impressive comeback in the preceding three-match ODI series against the West Indies, and he was looking to build on his steady all-round show in the one-dayers, starting here on Wednesday.
Washington Sundar (Getty Images)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 09:43 PM IST
PTI |

Off-spinner Washington Sundar was on Monday ruled out of the three-match T20 International series against the West Indies due to a hamstring injury, adding to his never-ending woes.

Washington recently made an impressive comeback in the preceding three-match ODI series against the West Indies, and he was looking to build on his steady all-round show in the one-dayers, starting here on Wednesday.

“All-rounder Washington Sundar suffered a left hamstring muscle strain during fielding in the third ODI against the West Indies played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. He is ruled out of the upcoming three-match Paytm T20I Series to be played in Kolkata from 16th February. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Kuldeep Yadav as Washington’s replacement,” the BCCI statement read.

The Chennai-based Washington came back to competitive cricket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a long layoff due to a hand injury sustained during the England tour.

He was selected for the South Africa one-dayers but then tested COVID positive and couldn't play in the series.

Jayant Yadav was then added to the squad.

With Axar Patel already out of the squad due to an injury and now Washington also ruled out, the Indian team is left with only Yuzvendra Chahal as its frontline spinner.

RELATED STORIES

Washington will join Axar and KL Rahul at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs west indies washington sundar
TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP