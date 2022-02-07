Washington Sundar: Simply hoping for an uninterrupted run

Whether it is the pace and bounce of The Gabba or the raging turners in Chennai and Ahmedabad, Washington’s technique is good enough to produce runs consistently. His batting prowess wasn’t required on Sunday, but his teammates won’t need to panic even if he had to steer them out of a tight spot. It’s just injuries and illness that he needs to stay clear of now.

It was May, 2021. Washington Sundar had been picked in the Indian squad for the England tour comprising the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the bilateral Tests. The second wave of Covid was at its peak and the Indian players were confined to their homes with the Indian leg of IPL suspended. Knowing that Washington’s long-standing ambition was to play Test cricket in England, his father and coach M Sundar—he was attending office 3-4 times a week—chose to stay away from his son and briefly moved to another house in Chennai. The idea was to avoid the risk of Washington contracting Covid and missing out on an important tour.

It was May, 2021. Washington Sundar had been picked in the Indian squad for the England tour comprising the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the bilateral Tests. The second wave of Covid was at its peak and the Indian players were confined to their homes with the Indian leg of IPL suspended. Knowing that Washington’s long-standing ambition was to play Test cricket in England, his father and coach M Sundar—he was attending office 3-4 times a week—chose to stay away from his son and briefly moved to another house in Chennai. The idea was to avoid the risk of Washington contracting Covid and missing out on an important tour.

Still, during a warm-up game in Durham before the first Test against England the all-rounder felt pain in his right forefinger and had to return home. “It was a freak injury. He did not suffer a hit on the hand at all. The ligament in his forefinger had moved,” Sundar says.

The first ODI against West Indies on Sunday—Washington’s first international game in 11 months—must have finally eased some of the stress. The off-spinner took 3/30 in nine overs and played a key role with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in India’s six-wicket victory. He showed his growing range as a bowler at a time when there has been plenty of chopping and changing in the spin department.

Batting depth

Whether it is the pace and bounce of The Gabba or the raging turners in Chennai and Ahmedabad, Washington’s technique is good enough to produce runs consistently. His batting prowess wasn’t required on Sunday, but his teammates won’t need to panic even if he had to steer them out of a tight spot. It’s just injuries and illness that he needs to stay clear of now.