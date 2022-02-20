Wasim Akram inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

1992 World Cup winner and former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, who took a total of 916 wickets and scored 6,615 runs in an international career from 1984 to 2003, was formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Sir Vivian Richards, one of the all-time greats and an ICC Cricket Hall of Famer, formally inducted Wasim Akram into the exclusive list by presenting him a commemorative cap and plaque before the start of the 28th match in the Pakistan Super League between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.

Wasim Akram is one of the eight Pakistan stalwarts who are members of the PCB Hall of Fame.

Others are Abdul Qadir, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Waqar Younis, and Zaheer Abbas, who will be formally inducted into the prestigious group in the coming days.

Wasim Akram in an official release said: "I feel privileged to have received this great honour from Sir Vivian Richards, one of the most iconic figures in cricket, and at a venue that remained my home ground during my playing career. I also want to compliment the Pakistan Cricket Board for launching this initiative to recognize and acknowledge the contributions of former cricketers."

"It has been an honour to represent Pakistan over 18 years during which I played in 460 international matches. Every wicket and every run I scored in these matches was priceless. I can't thank God Almighty enough for providing me the opportunity to serve this great country at the highest level," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON