Jaffer roasts Vaughan, digs out former captain's old 'India 92 all out' tweet after England bundled out for 68 in Ashes

Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan are banter buddies on Twitter. Two of the most innovative and active former cricketers on the social media handle, Jaffer and Vaughan trade blows to each other at the expense of their team's performance. This was most visible during the India vs England Test series earlier this year, where each time Vaughan came up with a dig at India, Jaffer would counter it in his unique manner.

Jaffer's sharp memory was on display again on Tuesday, when he dug out an old tweet from Vaughan about India's performance during the New Zealand tour back in 2019. During the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand at Hamilton in January of the year, when Kohli's India were bowled out for 92, Vaughan came up with a cheeky tweet.

92 all out India ... Can’t believe any team would get bowled out for under a 100 these days !!!!!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 31, 2019

"92 all out India... Can't believe any team would get bowled out for under a 100 these day," read Vaughan's tweet. However, on Tuesday, it came back to haunt the former captain as England were shot out for 68 by Australia. Debut pacer Scott Boland's incredible figures of 6/7 knocked the stuffing out of England as the team endured an innings defeat for its Ashes dreams to go up in smoke.

Very good Wasim 😜😜😜 https://t.co/OemxRrG2IF — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 28, 2021

Jaffer, on Twitter, uploaded a video, where he could be seen showing Vaughan's old tweet, and ending the short clip with a wink and a thumbs up, clearly rubbing the England's Ashes debacle. "England 68 all out," said the tweet.

Vaughan, being the sport that he is, acknowledged the tweet and responded by saying: "Very good Wasim".