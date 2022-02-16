Michael Vaughan comes up with ultimate roast on Wasim Jaffer's 44th birthday

After impressing most with his batting skills, Wasim Jaffer has created a similar aura on social media. Sharing his cricketing knowledge and views in the form of memes, the former India Test player's wit has made him fans' favourite.

Jaffer's tweets are not just limited to memes as he is often engages in hilarious exchanges with former England captain Michael Vaughan. The ex-cricketers hardly miss out on opportunities to pull each other's leg on Twitter.

As Jaffer celebrated his 44th birthday on Wednesday, Vaughan was quick to poke the former Indian batter. Vaughan extended his wishes in his usual style and poked Jaffer about being his first Test wicket.

WATCH | <strong>Sohail Tanvir, Ben Cutting engage in heated 'middle finger' exchange during PSL game; renew ugly spat from 2018</strong>

“Happy birthday to my first Test match wicket @WasimJaffer14 !!” - Vaughan tweeted.

Happy birthday to my first Test match wicket @WasimJaffer14 !! 👍👍😜😜 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 16, 2022

Jaffer was Vaughan’s maiden scalp in Test and the England part-time spinner went to add five more to his tally before announcing retirement from the format.

ROB TO THE RESCUE



Vaughan vs Jaffer https://t.co/KhpIKUQedt pic.twitter.com/FButnZr8vr — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) March 12, 2021

The incident took place in the fourth innings of the Lord's Test in 2002 as Jaffer edged the ball to then England captain Nasser Hussain at slips. He was dismissed for 53 as the hosts had won the match by 170 runs. Three England batters - Hussain (1st innings) , Vaughan and John Crawley (2nd innings) had scored centuries in the contest.