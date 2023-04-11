'I'm surprised. You need to lead from front': Wasim drops honest verdict on Rahul's 'painful' knock vs RCB in IPL

Former Indian vice-captain KL Rahul recorded a happy homecoming in Bengaluru as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) edged past Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday. Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants outclassed the hosts in the final-over thriller on matchday 15 of the cash-rich league at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. In a match where Nicholas Pooran smashed the second-fastest half-century of the cash-rich league, LSG skipper Rahul ended up playing a patient knock against his former IPL franchise. KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match(AP)

Rahul, who defended his patient knock against RCB in the high-scoring contest, was called out by former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer following Lucknow's pulsating win over Bangalore at Bengaluru. Reflecting on Rahul's sluggish knock against Bangalore, the former Indian opener has urged the LSG skipper to show some intent while leading the batting charge of the Lucknow-based franchise in the world’s richest T20 tournament.

“I am surprised. It was a bit painful as well. When you are chasing 213 and you are the captain, you need to lead from the front. Rahul will have to change his intent. LSG have a very good batting line-up. In the current team, Krunal Pandya hasn’t fired yet, same with Deepak Hooda. Also, there is a lot of depth in the batting. He will need to show some intent because the team has really good back-ups. It’s not like LSG would not be able to score runs if Rahul gets out," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

Rahul scored 18 off 20 balls in the recently concluded encounter between Bangalore and Lucknow at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. The former RCB star was dismissed by speedster Mohammed Siraj in the 12th over of LSG's innings. While Rahul struggled to get going against the RCB bowlers, power-hitters Marcus Stoinis (65 off 30 balls) and Pooran (62 off 19 balls) played quick-fire knocks to help Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 1 wicket in one of the most thrilling T20 matches.

“We have seen Rahul play blazing knocks, but sometimes in franchise cricket, he takes up a little too much time. That puts pressure on the non-striker and the players in the dugout as well. The other batters thus have to take unnecessary risks. Rahul can play attacking cricket. It’s just that he needs to bat with a more positive intent,” Jaffer added.

