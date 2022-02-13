Watch: Rayudu shares hilarious message for Bravo ahead of reunion at CSK; 'Happy that my biggest headache is back'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are someone known for their wise auction picks. The franchise continued that trend as the think-tank roped in familiar faces on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 Auction. The four-time champions bought back all-rounder Deepak Chahar for a whopping INR 14 crore after failing to get their top-order batter Faf du Plessis.

The Chennai-based outfit also roped in Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa and later picked up KM Asif and pacer Tushar Deshpande from the uncapped players set. Following CSK's purchases, a delighted Rayudu expressed his delight to be back at the yellow-clad outfit and share the dressing room with his 'biggest headache' Bravo.

Rayudu and Bravo may have got contrasting personalities but they often indulge in humorous banter. "I'm very happy to be back at CSK. I'm also very happy that my biggest headache DJ bravo is also back," said Rayudu in a video shared by the franchise.

In a bid to retain their core base, CSK splurged ₹6.75 on Rayudu and also bought back Bravo for ₹4.40 crore. Earlier, they had retained four players in Ravindra Jadeja, captain MS Dhoni, all-rounder Moeen Ali and youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Bravo has been a part of CSK since 2011. He had played for Gujarat Lions in 2016 and 2017 when Chennai faced a two-year ban. He has scored 1537 runs at a strike rate of 130.25 in the IPL, while picking 167 wickets at 8.35 runs. Rayudu has also got plenty of experience under his belt. The 36-year-old right-hander has got almost 4000 IPL runs in 175 matches so far.

On the second day of the two-day event in Bengaluru, CSK shelled out ₹4 crore to acquire the services of Shivam Dube. He joins Bravo in the all-rounders' mix. The franchise also bought India Under 19 star Rajvardhan Hangargekar ( ₹1.5 crore) and Mitchell Santner ( ₹1.9 crore) and Adam Milne ( ₹1.9 crore).

Devon Conway also earned his first IPL record after CSK decided to buy the New Zealand top-order batter for ₹1 crore. They also roped in Maheesh Theekshana ( ₹70 lakh) as a spin bowling alternative, and further added Simarjeet Singh ( ₹20 lakh) and Subhranshu Senapati ( ₹20 lakh) to their unit.