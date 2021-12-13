Watch: Babar Azam's savage reply to reporter asking about his chat with Virat Kohli and India star's removal as captain

Ahead of the start of the T20I series between Pakistan and West Indies, captain Babar Azam took questions from the media as part of the pre-match press conference. While most of the questions revolved around the series which starts on Monday – about Pakistan's team combination, the players, the threat that the Windies can possess – one question which Babar was not ready for was regarding Virat Kohli.

The reporter asked: "Babar, there have been a lot of questions regarding the series. But there was a video which surfaced during the T20 World Cup, where you and Virat Kohli were spotted chatting. So what did you guys talk about? What did you tell him, or what did he tell you? He is going through a tough time since he has been removed as captain. What did you speak to him about during the World Cup?"

Pakistan cricket team's media manager interjected, saying: "I am sorry to cut you off. Actually, this is a PCB press conference. If you have any question regarding the West Indies series, only then go ahead."

The reporter, then, going by the name of Imran, added: "But I don't think this is any controversial question. This is a simple and light question. What was the chat about between the two? I just want to ask about it. If Babar wants to, he can give the answer."

However, a perplexed Babar chose not to disclose the details about his conversation with Kohli and refused to reveal it, shutting the reporter by simply saying: "Of course, we had a discussion. But why would I reveal it in front of everyone?" quipped the Pakistan captain.

The T20 World Cup match was the first time that both Babar and Kohli came face-to-face as captains. Earlier, when India and Pakistan had faced each other during the 2019 World Cup, Kohli was leading India but Pakistan's captain was Sarfaraz Khan.

As Pakistan ended their World Cup jinx against India, beating them by 10 wickets, Babar, Kohli and Mohammad Rizwan were seen embracing each other with hugs, demonstrating nothing but healthy relations between the two teams.