Watch: Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow hit back at abusive fans at SCG during Ashes 4th Test

England cricketers Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes put on a gritty stand on Day 3 of the fourth Ashes Test after the visitors were reduced to 36/4 in the first innings. While Stokes scored a hard-fought 66, Bairstow slammed a valiant century as England scored 294. The duo stabilised the English innings after the early wickets and forged a 128-run partnership, ensuring a wicketless session on the third day.

However, a video has now surfaced where the batters were abused by a section of the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground while they were returning to the dressing room at Tea.

In the footage which is now posted on YouTube, the pair is being ridiculed for their body shape by at least one fan as they headed up the steps to the dressing room in the Members Pavilion.

"Stokes, you're fat," a fan said. "Take your jumper off, Bairstow, lose some weight Bairstow," the England batter was told.

Bairstow fired back with "Pal, that's right just turn around and walk away," before three people were ejected from SCG.

Watch:

Asked about his exchange of verbals with a spectator, Bairstow after the day's play replied: "It was a bit of bad-mouthing. It's not needed. We're out there trying to do our jobs, people are there enjoying the cricket. Unfortunately, sometimes people overstep the mark."

"I think it is important to stand up for ourselves because if we are not standing up for ourselves, you can cop it. When people overstep the mark, they need to be told. It'd have been nicer if we were there giving it when we walked off at the end, wouldn't it? Unfortunately, they weren't there at the end, they missed the end of a fantastic day of Test cricket," he added.

Bairstow scored 113 off 158 deliveries in the innings as England added 36 runs to their overnight score on Day 4.

