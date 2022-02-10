WATCH: 'Bhaag kyun nahi raha theek se?' - Rohit Sharma yells at Yuzvendra Chahal during 2nd ODI against West Indies

The stump-mic chatter between the Indian players during the ongoing ODI series against West Indies has provided the viewers with a certain insight into what happens on the field. For example, in the first match, the conversation between captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was clearly audible when Rohit eventually opted for a review. However, on many occasions, the stump-mic also provides the audience with an extra dose of entertainment.

During the second ODI in Ahmedabad, the stump-mic caught several words. While Rishabh Pant's chattering behind the stumps remained a constant, Rohit Sharma also came near the mics on multiple occasions to pass on the instructions to fellow fielders. During one such moment, he yelled at Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rohit was setting the field and became irritated with the speed at which Chahal was running. Coming near the stump-mic, Rohit said, "Kya hua terko? Bhaag kyun nahi raha hai theek se? Chal udhar bhaag (What happened to you? Why aren't you running properly? Go and field there).

The clipping from the moment went viral on Twitter.

The hilarious incident happened ahead of the 45th over of the innings when the Windies scored 11 runs off Mohammed Siraj's over, thanks largely to Odean Smith. In a bid to negate an unlikely comeback, Rohit handed the ball to Washington Sundar who eventually dismissed Smith in the same over.

The West Indies were eventually bowled out on 193 as India registered a 44-run victory to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Earlier, India had put 237/9 in fifty overs after Windies invited the hosts to bat first. India surprised the fans with their opening combination in the game as Rishabh Pant opened the innings alongside Rohit. After the side was reduced to 43/3, KL Rahul (49) and Suryakumar Yadav (64) forged a 91-run partnership to steer India out of trouble.

