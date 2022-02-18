Watch: Brain fade for Harmanpreet Kaur as India batter endures bizarre run-out against New Zealand, poor form continues

Things continue to go from bad to worse for star India batter Harmanpreet Kaur as she was run-out in one of the most bizarre manners during the third ODI against New Zealand in Queenstown on Friday. Harmanpreet could score just 13 runs as her poor form continued. India eventually lost the match by three wickets despite putting up a brave performance with the bat, and with it, New Zealand managed to seal the series by taking an unassailable 3-0 lead.

India are yet to register a win on their tour of New Zealand, losing the one-off T20I game by 18 runs, and the first two ODIs by 62 runs and three wickets respectively. Harmanpreet's form has been a major of concern and the cobwebs in her head were kind of evident in the manner of her dismissal.

Off the fourth ball of the 28th over bowled by Frances Mackay, Harmanpreet chipped down the wicket and played the ball back to the bowler. Mackey, who alert to the situation, then threw the ball back. Harmanpreet couldn't respond to the situation and at that moment, did not attempt to get back in the crease. By the time she did, it was too late as Mackey's bullet throw landed into the gloves of wicketkeeper Katey Martin who successfully took the bails off. A last-minute dive from Harmanpreet was unable to save her.

This is the fifth straight low score for Harmanpreet. So far, in the four matches against New Zealand, she has scored 12, 10, 10 and 13. Her last valuable contrition was during the Women's Big Bash League, where Harmanpreet had scored 64 and 81 not out for the Renegades against Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder. Since her epic knock of 171 against Australia in the 2017 World Cup, Harmanpreet has scored 614 runs from 32 ODIs at an average of 27.90 including three half-centuries.