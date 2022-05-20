Watch: McCullum's heartwarming farewell speech before England departure; 'I'll keep following all your careers'

Outgoing head coach Brendon McCullum gave a moving farewell speech to Kolkata Knight Riders players and said he will keep following their careers and the franchise even after his departure. The former New Zealand skipper, who is set to join England as coach ahead of a three-Test series against the Kiwis in June, thanked CEO Venky Mysore, who gave him the chance to don the head coach's hat in 2019. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

McCullum coached two-time champions Kolkata to a runners-up spot in the previous IPL edition that started in India but completed in the UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic. Led by new skipper Shreyas Iyer, the franchise finished sixth with eight losses and six wins in 14 games this season.

"Firstly, Venky a big thank you to you. Three years ago, he took a chance on me as a coach. Since then, it's been a pretty steep learning curve and I have enjoyed every moment of it. Even the tough times have been pretty big learning curves," McCullum said in a video shared by KKR.

"I love you, boys. I know the seasons don't always pan out how you want them to pan out. But I loved the effort that all of you guys put in. My style of coaching is not necessarily about cricket, it's about life and it's about relationships and giving you guys confidence. I feel like you guys have trusted me to be able to help you out.

"Whatever happens, my number is here as well. So feel free to give me call at any stage. I will keep following all your careers and certainly the franchise," he further added.

McCullum famously smashed an unbeaten 158 off 73 balls for Kolkata Knight Riders in the very first match of the inaugural IPL edition in 2008. Before signing off, he also shared a message for captain Shreyas. "Skipper, it's your franchise to run as well. So all the very best."

The 40-year-old McCullum will replace Chris Silverwood, who left the role in February after England were thrashed 4-0 in the Ashes in Australia.

In their last league game of the ongoing IPL season, Kolkata suffered a narrow defeat to Lucknow Super Giants. Rinku Singh almost pulled off a breathtaking win with his 15-ball 40 but perished to a stunning one-handed catch by Evin Lewis on the penultimate ball.

McCullum heaped massive praise on the Indian batter and wished Kolkata best for their future in the T20 league. "Rinku is a player who KKR will invest in, no doubt, over the next few years and will see him really progress and maybe even challenge for higher honours in time," he told reporters after his final game as Kolkata's head coach.

"Not too many people are able to bat in the middle order and be able to try and pull games out of the fire like he has done for us on a couple of occasions."

"I am heading in a different direction with the challenge of being Brendonable to coach England in front of me. But I will be following all of the KKR boys and particularly Rinku as well. Really wish him all the best," he added.

