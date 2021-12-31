WATCH: Brett Lee sends down thunderbolt, destroys his son's middle stump in a game of 'front yard' cricket

Long after having retired from professional cricket, Brett Lee has still got it. One of the quickest pacers of all time, Lee was having some fun playing front yard cricket with his son Preston and the 15-year-old realised first hand what it was like to the batters who were up against his father. Preston was shown no mercy by Lee, who send down a thunderbolt of a delivery, uprooting his middle stump.

The video was uploaded by Brett’s brother and former Australia all-rounder Shane Lee, who captured the father-son duo playing cricket on the 'front yard'. The older Lee brother uploaded the short video clip on Instagram which showed Brett going one up on his son. “Front yard cricket with the Lee's. @brettlee_58 to @1prestonlee Bowled for 112,” Shane captioned the post.

Lee was pleased with his effort as the 'sound of timber' erupted much to the joy of the former Aussie quick. Lee jogged down in joy raising his fingers as Shane could be heard saying 'See you, Preston'. Lee commented on Shane’s Instagram post of the video: “Oh yeh !!!!! Pack your bags Presto”, along with a cry laughing emoji.

Lee, one of the finest produced in international cricket, represented Australia in 76 Tests, 221 ODIs and 25 T20Is, claiming a total of 718 international wickets. He retired from Tests in 2008 as the country’s sixth-highest wicket-taker in Tests, and in 2012 from ODIs as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 380 scalps tying with the great Glenn McGrath.

Lee made his Australia debut in the Boxing Day Test against India back in 1999 and claimed a five-wicket-haul. Along with Shoaib Akhtar, Lee would constantly bowl at over 150 clicks and make the batters jump, evade and hope with his lightning quick speed. After retiring from cricket, Lee chalked out a career in broadcasting, serving as commentator and expert in big cricketing tournament such as the BBL, IPL and more.

