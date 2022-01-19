Watch: Cameron Boyce takes 'unbelievable' double hat-trick in BBL; becomes first to achieve feat in tournament

Melbourne Renegades' Cameron Boyce created history in the Big Bash League, becoming the first bowler to register a 'double hat-trick' in the competition. Boyce achieved the feat during Renegades' match against Sydney Thunder on Wednesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Boyce removed Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Alex Ross and Daniel Sams to record a first double hat-trick in BBL. He dismissed Hales in the last ball of his first over of the innings, and went on to remove the remaining batters in the first three deliveries of his second.

Boyce' incredible four wickets turned the game on its head, as the duo of Hales and Khawaja gave Thunder a strong start in the game. The duo had forged 80 runs for the first wicket before Boyce provided the Renegades with the opening breakthrough. The England batter lofted the delivery from Boyce towards long off, handing a easy catch to Unmukt Chand at the position.

Sangha, then, was stumped out in the second over before both, Ross and Sams were dismissed leg before-wicket.

Incidentally, Boyce also went on to take a five-wicket haul as he removed Thunder's wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Gilkes on 2 in his next over.

Earlier, Renegades had won the toss and opted to bowl at the MCG.

Renegades, already out of contention for a place in the final of the tournament, are reeling at the bottom of the table with 16 points in 13 games. The side has won only three matches in the tournament so far. Thunder, meanwhile, are third.

The final of the 2021-22 BBL takes place on January 28.

