Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara smashes Shaheen Afridi for adventurous upper-cut six during Sussex-Middlesex clash

Team India batter Cheteshwar Pujara is enjoying a fruitful run in the County Championships for Sussex, having smashed two centuries and as many double-centuries in six innings for the side so far. Pujara is also playing alongside Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, and had forged a strong 154-run stand with him during the match against Durham.

In Sussex's game against Middlesex, Pujara squared off against another Pakistan star Shaheen Shah Afridi, and took him on during the second innings. Sussex endured a poor start and lost their opening two wickets within seven deliveries, bringing the veteran India batter to the strike.

A naturally defensive batter, Pujara didn't shy away from taking an aggressive approach against Shaheen even as Sussex were in a spot of bother during the innings. During the third ball of the third over, Shaheen dragged back his length, keeping his line onto Pujara's body; however, instead of leaving the delivery, Pujara played an adventurous upper-cut and cleared the fence.

This is the first time Pujara and Shaheen are facing each other in professional cricket. The Indian 34-year-old star has largely been a Test batter for the side over the past many years; the last time India took on Pakistan in the longest format of the game was way back in 2007, when neither Pujara nor Shaheen had made their international debut.

Pujara was dropped from the Indian Test squad ahead of the side's last Test assignment against Sri Lanka at home. However, the Indian batter is making a strong case for a comeback in the setup with consistent performances in the County Championships.

India's next appearance in the longest format will be against England, when both sides will play the fifth and final Test from the previous year's series. The game is scheduled to take place between July 1-5 in Edgbaston.

