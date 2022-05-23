‘A lot of people had given up on me’: Dinesh Karthik after ‘special comeback’ to Indian team for South Africa T20Is

As he earned a place in the 18-member T20 squad for the South Africa series, Dinesh Karthik described his return to the Indian setup as his 'most special comeback'. The veteran keeper-batter was picked in the T20 squad after scintillating performances for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition. Karthik, 36, makes a comeback to the national team after a three-year hiatus, with the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand being his last appearance in India colours. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Karthik, who is revelling in the role of a finisher for Bangalore with 287 runs at a strike rate of 191.33, thanked the franchise for picking him and entrusting him with the role. Bangalore shelled out ₹5.50 crore in the February auction for Karthik, who previously was a part of Kolkata Knight Riders.

“Very happy, very, very satisfying… must say that this has been probably my most special comeback, because a lot of people had given up on me,” Karthik said in a video posted by RCB on their Twitter handle.

We spoke to @DineshKarthik, soon after he was named in the Indian T20I squad for the SA series, and he spoke about his self-belief, hours and days of preparation, and the role RCB played in him staging a comeback

“For me to come back and do what I did, practise the way I did with my coach (Abhishek) Nayar, things that have happened in the lead-up to the auction, and how I practised post that… a lot of credit also to (RCB head coach) Sanjay Bangar and (RCB director of cricket operations) Mike Hesson, I think the clarity that they gave me to execute the role that I wanted to do, in many ways (I’m) indebted to RCB for picking me and giving me that role, believing in me and then me coming out here and trying to do my best for this team RCB. All in all, a very happy feeling… I am very excited overall," he further added.

Karthik, who is nearly 37, further thanked the selectors for choosing him at a time when India has many youngsters rising up the ranks. But the Bangalore gloveman's ultimate aim is to be a part of this year's World Cup in Australia.

“A lot of credit must go to the selectors, Rohit (Sharma) and (Rahul) Dravid, because these days you have so many young boys putting up their hands for selection… to see the skillset that is there and to believe that this is the guy we need for the (T20) World Cup, it is a very, very humbling feeling.” Karthik said.

“I know the journey is still there to the World Cup but being a part of the scheme of things and giving an opportunity for me to showcase my skills, I am very proud of it."

The stumper also did a commentary gig in the UK last year but his main focus was always on returning to the national setup.

“I took up the role of a commentator for a bit and obviously that made it look like I was no more interested in trying to come back to the Indian team but I have always said that for me, playing in the Indian team is the priority. Because I had time, I did it (commentary)," he said.

