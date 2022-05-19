Watch: Fans cry foul, claim Stoinis overstepped on wicket-taking ball against Rinku in KKR vs LSG tie as video emerges

Rinku Singh's blistering 40 almost drove Kolkata Knight Riders past the finish line but his exit on the penultimate ball saw his team bow out of the top-four race on Wednesday. Centurion Quinton de Kock and skipper KL Rahul put on the IPL's highest ever opening stand of 210, leaving Kolkata with a daunting total to overcome. It was a steep chase but Nitish Rana (42) and Shreyas (50) chipped in with vital knocks before Rinku entered the picture. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

The 24-year-old Indian teamed up with Sunil Narine as the pair brought the equation down to 21 from the final over. Rinku produced a couple of sixes and a four to make it five off the last 3 balls but he fell to a spectacular one-handed grab from Evin Lewis. Bowler Marcus Stoinis, who survived tense moments in the 20th over, removed a yorker to dismiss Umesh Yadav and help his team win a humdinger.

Also Read | 'My father didn’t eat for 2-3 days; told him it's just an injury': Rinku Singh recalls struggles as 'sole breadwinner'

The momentum swayed for both teams but it was Lucknow who sealed the playoffs berth and dashed Kolkata out of the 10-team competition. The late drama and jittery moments might have seen Lucknow claim two crucial points, but Stoinis' wicket-taking delivery to remove Rinku has led to some fans wondering about its legality. While a few claim that the bowler had overstepped, many question the lack of intervention from the third umpire.

Everyone saying that Rinku's wicket ball was a no ball... We don't know for sure becoz it's not clear... But it should have been to the third umpire... Yet the ground umpires thought there's no need for consulting him. If this actually is a no ball.. All umpires should be fired. pic.twitter.com/e4iwFOJXOm — Subham Sunnapu (@Hacktastix_09) May 19, 2022

That Evin Lewis catch, how close was Stoinis to a no ball?! As a tournament, there aren?t many better in any sport in the world! — Luke Ticehurst (@LT_34) May 18, 2022

Rinku Singh got out on a no ball I think umpire messed up the replay clearly shows it was a no ball — Peter Sandhu (@TejpreetSandhu) May 18, 2022

The Stoinis delivery was a NO BALL, in which Rinku got out !! Why was it not called ???? — Saurav Mitra (@sauravmitra2004) May 18, 2022

Third umpire failed to check no ball for the stoinis delivery which rinku got out. This is very crucial, check the replay @MohammadKaif @harbhajan_singh @IrfanPathan @KKRiders — Raheem mohammad (@Raheemm10247097) May 18, 2022

@KKRiders Stoinis overstepped the line and that was a no ball, Rinku's wicket. Should check the replays, should have been a free hit. @ShreyasIyer15 — Sunder (@rsunders) May 18, 2022

Check stoinis front foot for a no ball ffs ! 😩 — Adarsh (@Adarsh__ash) May 18, 2022

#rinkusingh yeah I too felt it but umpire missed it . It was a no ball https://t.co/oI706WjHrL — Parag T (@paragthakkar001) May 18, 2022

Stoinis' final ball was a precise yorker to Umesh that disturbed the timber. The Australian all-rounder went on a celebratory run around the ground after triggering wild celebrations in the Lucknow camp.

Lucknow skipper KL Rahul said his team could have "easily" been on the losing end but credited Stoinis' exucution in last two deliveries of the game.

"Happy to be on the other side. Could easily have been on the losing side and have gone back home thinking we lost due to some poor cricket. Good way to finish the last game of the league season. Credit to both teams to make such a brilliant game of cricket. Can't say we held our nerves better because it was a matter of three runs," said Rahul in a post-match presentation.

"For Stoinis to execute those plans in the last two balls to get us the win, was brilliant. We batted well, started well with the bat. We knew that KKR would come hard at us, credit to them as they kept playing good shots."

With the win, Lucknow climbed to the second spot with 18 points and joined fellow entrants Gujarat Titans in the playoffs bracket. Kolkata, on the other hand, finished with 12 points in 14 matches which brought a halt to their season.

