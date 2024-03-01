Watch: Georgia Wareham channels AB de Villiers in sensational fielding effort for RCB against DC in WPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) may have fallen to their first defeat of the season against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium but their fans did get to see a few things that would have left them with a smile on their faces. Among those was a quite sensational fielding effort at the boundary line that may have reminded a number of RCB fans of what AB de Villiers did in the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Fans drew comparisons to AB de Villiers' famous catch in the 2018 IPL. (BCCI)

The incident happened off the third ball of the 11th over of the DC innings after RCB captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and put them to bat first. Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey were taking their bowlers to the cleaners. Nadine de Clerk was making her debut for RCB and ended up being hit for a six off the very first ball of her first over by Capsey. Shafali came on strike after that and then proceeded to go for a big shot off the third delivery. The big-hitting Indian opener tried to go over the deep midwicket fence where Wareham was standing. The Australian timed her leap to perfection and caught the ball mid-air before throwing it back into the field of play, thus preventing a six. The batter ran two and so Wareham ended up saving four runs.

Eagle-eyed fans on social media immediately pointed out the similarity between her effort and what De Villiers did in 2018, except that the South African great ended up taking the catch and dismissed the big-hitting Alex Hales. RCB had won that match by 14 runs, with De Villiers himself scoring 69 in 39 balls for his side batting first.

It wasn't the case for RCB in the WPL on Thursday though, as they lost to DC by 25 runs. DC put up a total of 194/5, with Shafali scoring a half-century and Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen helping them smash 70 runs in the last five overs. RCB got off to a rather sensational start to the chase largely thanks to skipper Smriti Mandhana's 74 off 43 balls. However, the wheels came off after the 12th over for them and they ended being restricted to a score of 169/9.