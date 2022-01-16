Watch: Glenn Maxwell leaves bowler in disbelief with one-handed stunner in BBL; video goes viral

Glenn Maxwell stole the show by taking a one-handed stunner during the Big Bash League (BBL) contest between Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat. The Melbourne Stars skipper had the commentary panel hailing his effort as "catch of the BBL" after he ran backwards and flung his left arm to send Sam Heazlett back to the dugout for just nine.

It all happened during the 16th over of the innings bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile, who pitched it at the stumps for Heazlett to go over mid-on. The "Big Show" Maxwell charged backwards to pluck the catch, ensuring that it doesn't pop out from his hands after he took a tumble. Even Coulter-Nile was in disbelief after seeing Maxwell pull off the atrocious catch.

Former Australia speedster Brett Lee rated it among the best catches he's seen in any form of the sport. “That is the catch of the BBL. I reckon that is one of the best catches I have seen in any form of cricket ever. That is a catch for the ages," he said on Fox Cricket.

Andrew Symonds also joined in by saying, "That is the best catch in the BBL ever.There are different types of catches, but for degree of difficulty that is the best.”

Earlier, Heat were off to a decent start with openers Chris Lynn (28) and Nathan McSweeney (20) adding a fifty partnership. But the innings saw a dip after the pair's departure before Ben Duckett decided to up the ante. He brought up his half-century in the 17th over -- an effort that included three fours and two maximums -- before Adam Zampa trapped him out for 51.

Maxwell was also brilliant with the ball, taking the wickets of opposition skipper Lynn and Lachlan Pfeffer (11), and returning with figures of 2 for 19 in his four overs. In reply to Heat's 149/6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Stars chased down the target with ease to keep their finals hopes alive.

Maxwell led the charge with the bat, scoring 37 off 30 deliveries at the top with Joe Clarke (62 from 36 balls) and setting the tone for the Stars' comprehensive eight-wicket win. Hilton Cartwright (16*) and Marcus Stoinis (29*) added finishing touches as the Melbourne camp achieved the target with over six overs to spare.

