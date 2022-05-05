Watch: Maxwell's hilarious complaint to Kohli after getting run-out; 'I cannot bat with you, you run too fast'

As Royal Challengers Bangalore ended a three-match losing streak with a 13-run win over Chennai Super Kings, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell made a hilarious complaint to star batter Virat Kohli over the run-out episode on Wednesday. The Australian was run out just three balls into his innings when Kohli called for a risky single. (IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

A horrible mix-up with Kohli led to Maxwell's return to the dugout for just three runs. It was the fourth time that Kohli was involved in a run-out this season. While Maxwell perished early, he shone with the ball to return 2/22 from his four overs. The in-form pair Robin Uthappa (1) and Ambati Rayudu (10) succumbed to Maxwell's off-spin before the halfway mark in the chase.

"I cannot bat with you, you run too fast. You hit ones and two's, I don't," Maxwell told Kohli during the post-match celebrations.

RCB v CSK, Dressing Room Celebrations



The smiles and laughter returned & the players celebrated the win with the customary victory song. We also asked Maxi, Harshal, Siraj and the coaches about last night?s win against CSK.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #RCB #????RCB pic.twitter.com/uW5hl7b4ko — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 5, 2022

"I knew that the conditions would need a few more overs of finger spin. So, with the conditions the way they were, I was able to get out there for a few hours and just be another option, I suppose, for Faf to use and just tried to bowl fast off-spin, pitched on the stumps and hopefully let them make the mistakes. Very fortunate to get two right-handers out, when the plan was to bowl to lefties," said Maxwell about his bowling display.

While Maxwell thwarted the opposition with two quick wickets, Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood inflicted further damage to seal a comfortable win for the Bangalore outfit.

Hazlewood bowled four tight overs, dismissing Dhoni for two and giving away only 19 runs. Harshal, on the other hand, took three key wickets of Moeen Ali (34), Ravindra Jadeja (3) and Dwaine Pretorius (13) to register 3/35 in his four-over spell.

"For me, it was about bowling within the stumps and changing the seam angle to try and get that variable spin. It helps that they had two lefties and I was able to spin the ball away. Just gives us another option with the ball at the back end as well," said Maxwell in the post-match presentation.

"Shuts down one side of the ground [on bowling from round the wicket to the right-hander]. The Robin one if I do that from over the stumps, would have been more of a pull shot, which is his strength. To cramp him and not give room was key I guess," he added.

With the win, RCB are now at the fourth spot in the table with 12 points, while CSK remain on the verge of elimination with just three wins in 10 games.

"Hopefully, we can ride this momentum and winning momentum is hard to stop. Our bowling group are starting to gel and I feel we are going in the right direction. Hopefully, we haven't left it too late and we can peak right towards the finals and find a way into the top four and do some damage in the finals."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON