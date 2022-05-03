Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Hardik Pandya teases Mayank Agarwal with unique reaction as Punjab Kings skipper loses 8th toss in 10 IPL games

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Hardik Pandya and Mayank Agarwal share a laugh at toss ahead of the IPL 2022 clash between PBKS and GT. (IPL)
Hardik Pandya is one of the greatest entertainer be it on the pitch or off it. The Gujarat Titans captain has been enjoying good form and ahead of their clash against Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai his body language reflected the same. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

Fans witnessed an animated reaction from Pandya during the toss, which he won and opted to bat first. The incident took place soon after he flipped the coin, following which he burst into a loud laughter as Mayank Agarwal lost another toss, which the Punjab Kings skipper addressed while he was asked to share the team news.

Mayank has now lost 8 tosses out of 10. Talking about the performance his side has produced so far in the campaign, the skipper said: “We are playing good, aggressive cricket. Just that we haven't seized key moments. Pretty there's enough talent to go a long way if we seize those key moments.” 

Meanwhile, Pandya ruled out the dew factor and updated about his fitness in terms of bowling. “Going to bat first, don't think dew will play a big role.” 

“I'm quite close to bowling now, but given our standing in the table, don't want to rush myself. Have the luxury of taking a couple of games off,” the Gujarat skipper said.

Gujarat Titans have emerged to be one of the strongest outfit in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. The team currently stand at the top of the points table with eight wins from nine encounters and will look to produce another show against Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday evening.

