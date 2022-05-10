Watch: How Sanjana Ganesan reacted to Jasprit Bumrah's record-breaking show from the stands, posts special tweet

Mumbai Indians may have failed to eke out a positive result against Kolkata Knight Riders, but their premier seamer was right on money in from their Indian Premier League action. The 28-year-old rattled the Kolkata middle and lower-middle order and went to scalp five wickets in the span of nine deliveries. Not only this, but he conceded just one run in the final over, as Mumbai restricted Kolkata for 165/9, who at once looked like breaching the 180-run mark. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

Bumrah mostly employed the short deliveries to pack the KKR batters, which he later explained was part of his plan during the innings break. “I was keeping the bigger dimensions of the ground in mind. Whenever you make an impact for the team - by picking wickets or dots - I am happy,” he told Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the tournament.

Meanwhile, popular cricket presenter Sanjana Ganesan, who was present at the venue and was seen celebrating each of Bumrah's wicket, sent out a special praise for the MI pacer following his clinical show.

Popular beverage company Thumbs Up too reacted to her tweet, while Mumbai Indians too included Ganesan in one of their reactions. Here are the tweets:

However, his effort went in vain as MI were bundled up on 113 and lost the contest by 52 runs.

