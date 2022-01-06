Watch: Indian-origin Australia bowler Gurinder Sandhu creates history with BBL hat-trick

Australian cricketer Gurinder Sandhu claimed a sensational hat-trick for the Sydney Thunder in a Big Bash League game against Perth Scorchers at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Thursday. Sandhu, who is of Indian descent being born in Punjab, being bowling the 16th over, dismissed captain Ashton Turner, Aaron Hardie and Laurie Evans off consecutive balls to pick up his third-hat-trick in Australian domestic cricket.

Some players go their entire careers, without picking up a hat-trick, while Sandhu here has three. He had first picked up a hat-trick back in the 2018 JLT One-Day Cup representing Tasmania against Victoria. He had finished with incredible figures of 7/56 which included a hat-trick. Sandhu's second hat-trick arrived not too long ago.

Gurinder Sandhu now has not one, not two, but THREE domestic hat-tricks to his name. INCREDIBLE!



A BKT Golden Moment | #BBL11

In fact, just recently, on November of 2021, Sandhu had repeated the feat in the Marsh Cup against the South Australia Redbacks, becoming the first man to take two domestic 50-over hat-tricks. And now, with yet another hat-trick Sandhu has created history as he comes the first cricketer to take two List-A hat-tricks in Australia. It is also the first hat-trick by a Thunder bowler.

Sandhu has represented Australia in two ODIs, and made his debut against India in January of 2015, where he finished with 1/58 picking up the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. He played the next match against England and grabbed 2/49 dismissing centurion Ian Bell and captain Eoin Morgan for a duck.

