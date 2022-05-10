Watch: Ishan Kishan left clueless by Nitish Rana's reverse sweep in MI vs KKR IPL 2022 game

Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians was completely outfoxed by Kolkata Knight Riders batter Nitish Rana's attempted reverse sweep, which took a bottom edge to roll past the keeper at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday. While the Knight Riders got off to a brilliant start with Venkatesh Iyer scoring a brisk 43 off 24 deliveries, the opener's exit led to Rana's arrival at the stoke of the powerplay. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

In the ninth over bowled by Kumar Kartikeya, left-handed Rana tried to play a reverse hit but didn't make proper contact. A clueless Ishan had no idea as he was looking for the ball towards the third man, while it rolled past him behind the sticks. Rana and Ajinkya Rahane ran a quick single on the delivery.

Earlier, Venkatesh's blitz helped Kolkata notch up their highest opening partnership of the season. He combined with Ajinkya Rahane to put up a 60-run opening stand. The lanky all-rounder perished in the sixth over but Rana (43 off 26) and Rahane (25 from 24) kept the scoreboard moving.

Innocent Ishan Kishan 😹

Eyeing to cap off a disappointing season on a positive note, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first. The ploy worked as Jasprit Bumrah's maiden IPL fifer restrict Kolkata to 165 for nine in 20 overs. The Indian quick struck with a triple-wicket maiden in his third over to return 5/10 in his four overs. He took three wickets in four balls but Tim Southee averted a hat-trick.

Mumbai got themselves in a good position but their batters flopped big time to lose the game by 52 runs. Barring a 43-ball 51 from Ishan Kishan, Mumbai stuttered in the run-chase to fold for just 113.

The five-time IPL winners made one change with Ramandeep Singh coming in for injured Suryakumar Yadav, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL owing to a left-forearm muscle injury.

KKR made as many as five changes to their playing XI, bringing in Ajinkya Rahane, Pat Cummins, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy and Sheldon Jackson.

