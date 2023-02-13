Watch: Jemimah breaks Pakistan hearts with back-to-back fours as India seal victory in Women’s T20 World Cup opener

Jemimah Rodrigues was in stunning form as India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets to open their Women's T20 World Cup 2023 campaign on a winning note, at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Sunday. The 22-year-old smacked an unbeaten knock of 53 runs off 38 balls, packed with eight fours, as India successfully chased down a target of 150 runs, reaching 151 for three in 19 overs.

Jemimah stitched together a match-winning partnership with Richa Ghosh, who also clattered an unbeaten knock of 31 runs off 20 deliveries, including five fours. Meanwhile, Nashra Sandhu bagged two wickets for Pakistan, and Sadia Iqbal scalped a dismissal.

Jemimah in particular was in red-hot form, and anchored India's chase with a calm approach. Towards the end, Jemimah accelerated India's chase with Richa, and slammed back-to-back fours to seal the match for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co.

In the fifth delivery of the 19th over, Jemimah received a short delivery from Fatima Sana, which she smacked over short third for a four. In the next ball, she received a full delivery around leg, which was driven inside out to the leg side for a four, as India sealed a victory. Here is the video of the back-to-back match-winning fours by Jemimah:

Initially, Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof won the toss and opted to bat. The Pakistan captain then followed it up with an unbeaten knock of 68 runs off 55 balls, alongwith seven fours, to help her side post 149 for four in 20 overs also assisted by Ayesha Naseem, who smacked an unbeaten knock of 43 runs off 25 balls, packed with two fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Radha Yadav bagged two wickets for India, Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar took a dismissal each.

After the match, Jemimah lauded Richa, and also dedicated the half-century to her parents. "I don’t know what to say. I knew building partnerships, taking it deep we’d end up chasing. Richa and I have built a partnership against Bangladesh, and we could do this today. This innings is really special to me, I haven’t been getting runs for a while but I’ve stuck to his processes. God is grateful, he takes care of the rest. I want to dedicate this to my parents, they are here at the stadium. This knock goes out to them", she said.

