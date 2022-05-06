Watch: Kane Williamson and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's gesture towards David Warner after his unbeaten 92 vs SRH wins hearts

David Warner emulated what he used to do for Sunrisers Hyderabad before things had gone downhill for either side. Lacing 12 boundaries and three sixes, Warner, now a Delhi Capitals batter, scored a 58-ball unbeaten 92 against his former franchise on Thursday night which by many experts was considered as a "revenge game". And while Warner did have a point to prove against SRH in the 2022 IPL tie at the Brabourne Stadium, he did share a great rapport with his former teammates and hence despite the carnage, both Kane Williamson and Bhuvneshwar Kumar congratulated the Aussie for his knock, a gesture that won many hearts. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Batting first, Delhi did not have a perfect start as Bhuvneshwar dismissed opener Mandeep Singh for a five-ball duck in the first over before Sean Abbott reduced the side to 2 down in the fifth over by getting rid of Mitchell Marsh. But Warner continued, staging a lone battle for the better part of Delhi's innings before he found an able support in Rovman Powell, who clobbered three boundaries and 6 sixes in his unbeaten 35-ball 67 to power Delhi to 207 for three in 20 overs.

Following the end of Delhi's innings, both Williamson and Bhuvneshwar came to congratulate Warner for his impressive knock as social media hailed the gesture.

“I didn't need extra motivation (playing against SRH), we've seen what's happened before in the past, it was good to get the win on the board,” Warner later said in the post-match presentation after collecting the Player of the Match award.

Warner had been a key member of SRH until 2021, having led the franchise to IPL title glory in 2016. However, in the last season, Warner was not just dropped from the captaincy role during the first half of the IPL season which was played in India, but also was benched for the major part of the tournament before being released by the franchise.

While the reason behind it still remains a mystery, the unbeaten 92 on Thursday spoke a lot.

