Watch: Lahiru Kumara crashes Virat Kohli's stumps with an absolute peach in 2nd ODI; India star's reaction sums it up

Team India star Virat Kohli endured a failure in the second ODI of the series against Sri Lanka on Thursday, as he was dismissed on 4 in the 216-run chase. Kohli, who had scored a century in the previous ODI in Guwahati, failed to continue on the impressive run as he was bowled out by Lahiru Kumara in the 10th over of the match. Kumara brought the delivery into the right-handed batter and even though Kohli found a faint inside edge, it wasn't thick enough to deflect the ball past the leg stump.

Kohli's stay at the crease last nine deliveries; his wicket was India's third dismissal of the innings.

Watch as Kohli was dismissed in the second ODI:

Earlier, Sri Lanka were bowled out on 215 after opting to bat first in Kolkata. Nuwanidu Fernando, who made his debut for the visitors, scored a valiant half-century before being run out on exactly 50. Apart from Fernando, Kusal Mendis (34) and Dunith Wellalage (32) chipped in with valuable runs. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he took three wickets, while Umran Malik and Mohammad Siraj picked two each.

Kuldeep came in place of Yuzvendra Chahal in the XI; the leg-spinner was ruled out with a sore shoulder.

India are leading the three-match series 1-0 after registering a dominant 67-run win in the first ODI in Guwahati. The hosts had posted a mammoth score of 373/7 in fifty overs after Kohli smashed his 45th century in the format, scoring 113. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill also posted important half-centuries in the innings. In turn, Sri Lanka could only reach 306/8 with captain Dasun Shanaka scoring an unbeaten century (108*).

Earlier, a Hardik Pandya-led Indian team had defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in a three-match T20I series; the all-rounder is the vice-captain of the team for the ODIs as Rohit made a return.

