Watch: Mikyo Dorji, Bhutan's 1st player to register in IPL auction, shares video with Dhoni: His advice 'stuck with me'

The mega auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League attracted a total of 1,214 players from around the world. One of these players is the first from his country to register for the tournament – Mikyo Dorji from Bhutan. Dorji has played against the likes of Shahid Afridi during the 2021 edition of the Everest Premier League (Nepal), and hopes to create history by becoming the first Bhutanese to fetch an IPL contract.

Ahead of the mega auction, Dorji took to his official Instagram profile to share a picture and a video with former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who led the Chennai Super Kings to a fourth IPL title in 2021. Dorji had met Dhoni last year and the former shared a brilliant piece of advice from the ‘Captain Cool’ on his Instagram post.

'Keep it simple. Focus more on the process and less on the results. If you get the process right you will get the result. And enjoy, don’t take too much pressure'. Ever since the great MS Dhoni gave me this piece of advice, it has always stuck with me," Dorji captioned the post.

Bhutan became an associate member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2019 and have since played in two T20Is – against Maldives and Nepal. Dorji was part of the XI which took on Nepal in 2019.

In an interview, Dorji also stated that it is his “ultimate dream” to play in the IPL.

“Playing in the IPL is an ultimate dream for me. People saw that there was one player in the auction list from Bhutan and my friends started calling me. But they don’t know (laughs) that this is just the initial round, and the names are going to be shortlisted further. If I am honest to myself, my name will not be there in the main list after it is trimmed. Anyways, just registering is a big deal for Bhutan,” Dorji told the New Indian Express.

The mega auction for the 2022 IPL takes place on February 12-13.

