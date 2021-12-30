Watch: Siraj fires the ball back at Bavuma, batter goes down in pain; Twitter slams pacer's 'unnecessary aggression'

Temba Bavuma hopped before going down in pain as Mohammed Siraj hurled a throw back at him and hit him accidentally during Day 5 of the Centurion Test between India and South Africa. Bowling the 62nd over of the innings, Bavuma defended a ball back to Shami, and as it rolled back to Siraj, the fast bowler, in the heat of the moment, picked it up and threw it back, catching Bavuma flush on the shin.

Immediately upon copping the blow, Bavuma started hoping before Siraj walked up to the South Africa batter, apologising to him and keeping his hand on his shoulders. However, the impact of the blow was such that Bavuma went down, forcing the physio to rush to the ground to treat Bavuma.

Play was halted for a brief period as Bavuma received treatment. Thankfully, there was no long-term damage and after the while, Bavuma was back on his feet and carried on.

Temba Bavuma hopped before going down in pain as Mohammed Siraj hurled a throw back at him and hit him accidentally during Day 5 of the Centurion Test between India and South Africa. Bowling the 62nd over of the innings, Bavuma defended a ball back to Shami, and as it rolled back to Siraj, the fast bowler, in the heat of the moment, picked it up and threw it back, catching Bavuma flush on the shin.

Immediately upon copping the blow, Bavuma started hoping before Siraj walked up to the South Africa batter, apologising to him and keeping his hand on his shoulders. However, the impact of the blow was such that Bavuma went down, forcing the physio to rush to the ground to treat Bavuma.

Play was halted for a brief period as Bavuma received treatment. Thankfully, there was no long-term damage and after the while, Bavuma was back on his feet and carried on.

|#+|

While tempers did not flare between Siraj and Bavuma, Twitter wasn't impressed with Siraj's aggression. Users did not take kindly to Siraj getting carried away and feels a suspension is on its way for the 27-year-old quick.

Unnecessary aggression from Siraj there hurting Bavuma in the process! Skipper Kohli n Rahul Sir has to give him some lessons on this as the same behaviour could well be repeated with our batters which may lead 2 a serious injury!Let the aggression be limited 2 intent n celeb. — Tejas Pujare (@TejasPujare7) December 30, 2021

If that throw leaves Bavuma with a serious injury, will there be repercussions for Siraj?? @KassNaidoo @mmbangwa @MikeHaysman



Or any other similar situation on cricket field happens.. what happens then? — Get Your Vaccine !! (@Da_Me_3) December 30, 2021

Pretty bad move from Siraj

Hope Bavuma is good — Ragul18 (@Ragul184) December 30, 2021

Unbelievable and totally unnecessary from Siraj, must be some kind of sanction for this. And worse he's cost his team time as they patch up Bavuma, I hope the rain comes in after lunch. Good professionalism from Bavuma. — Moloantoa Sindane (@MoloantoSindane) December 30, 2021

If Bavuma gets something on the scans later on, Siraj should get one match ban... #SAvIND #BoxingDayTest — ABS (@AbhiBSarda) December 30, 2021

Good show by Bavuma. Not whining. Not even asking for anything to waste time. It is the bosses up there who wanted to check out, everything is OK. So everything is fine.

Except for that stupid throw. "Thank you" Siraj! https://t.co/cpS5fzAblf — Jose Puliampatta (@JosePuliampatta) December 30, 2021

Ridiculous from Mohammed Siraj throwing the ball at Temba Bavuma who was in his crease clearly not attempting a run - should be penalty runs to South Africa for unfair play #SAvIND #sscricket — Avi Singh (@MannerOfSpeakin) December 30, 2021

Siraj is the next Pandya, in terms of showing unnecesary agression. If the Captain can't control players, these are the kind of players the Gentlemen's Cricket team of India will produce. For what Siraj did to Bavuma, he must be penalized very heavily. Utter disrespect. #IndVSA — 𝐑𝐀𝐌 𝐊.𝐒 🇮🇳 (@stellar_ram) December 30, 2021

India registered a comprehensive win, beating South Africa by 113 runs to go 1-0 up in the series. With KL Rahul laying the foundation with a century in the first innings and Mohammed Shami picking up a five-for in the second, the India pacers combined to grab nine wickets to bowl South Africa for 191 in the second innings.

With the win, the Centurion fortress has been conquered as Kohli's India became the first Asian team to win at the venue. The victory becomes even sweeter given that the team won despite one entire day getting washed out due to rain.