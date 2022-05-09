Home / Cricket / Watch: Nitish Rana attends Gautam Gambhir's batting class, says ‘always good to gain some knowledge from the legend’
Watch: Nitish Rana attends Gautam Gambhir's batting class, says ‘always good to gain some knowledge from the legend’

Nitish Rana has so far accumulated 250 runs from 11 outings, with 57 being his highest in the ongoing season of IPL.
Nitish Rana with Gautam Gambhir&nbsp;(IPL/nitishrana_official)
Nitish Rana with Gautam Gambhir (IPL/nitishrana_official)
Published on May 09, 2022 04:37 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Nitish Rana's outing in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a mixed one, with the left-handed batter often getting off to a decent start but failing to convert it into a big total. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter has so far accumulated 250 runs from 11 outings, with 57 being his highest. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

In the previous encounter against Lucknow Super Giants, which KKR lost by 75 runs, Rana was dismissed for 2. Chasing a stiff 177, Kolkata were bundled out on 101, leaving their playoffs hope hanging on a thread.

However, with the contest over soon as KKR were bundled in 14.3 overs, Rana was seen taking some batting lessons from his previous captain and current Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir. A video of the same was shared by the KKR player on Twitter, in which the 2011 World Cup-winner can be seen passing instructions to Rana.

“Gutted from last night’s performance but it’s always good to gain some knowledge from the legend of this beautiful game,” wrote Rana while sharing the video.

Both Rana and Gambhir grew up playing cricket in Delhi. In fact Gambhir was Rana's first captain when he made his Ranji Trophy debut fir Delhi. 

However, both have never shared the same dressing room in IPL. Rana became a part of KKR in 2018, the same year when Gambhir left for Delhi.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

