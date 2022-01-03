Watch: Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain stars on BBL debut, takes stunning triple-wicket maiden in his first over

Two seasons after Haris Rauf scripted a memorable Big Bash League (BBL) season, another Pakistan pacer wreaked havoc on Sunday night at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney as he picked a triple-wicket maiden in what was his first over in the tournament on BBL debut during the match between Sydney Thunders and Adelaide Strikers.

Opener Matthew Gilkes' 57-ball 93 single-handedly carried Thunder to 172 for seven after they won the toss and opted to bat first. After Wes Agar provided the crucial breakthrough, breaking the 64-run opening stand, Strikers captain Peter Siddle took care of the middle order, picking three wickets for 36. Agar too finished with a three-fer while Rashid Khan picked the remaining wicket.

Thunder captain Chris Green then handed the new ball to young Hasnain who removed openers Matthew Short and Jake Weatherald in successive deliveries. Short looked to clear the fine-leg fence, but fell short as Daniel Sams stopped his efforts while Weatherald was struck plumb on his pads in line with the off stump.

On a hat-trick, Jonathan Wells denied him the feat, but fell two deliveries later as Hasnain completed a triple-wicket maiden.

Hasnain eventually finished with three for 20 which played a crucial role in Thunder defending the mighty total as Strikers were bundled out for 144. England's Saqib Mahmood and leg-spinner Jason Sangha picked two each while the captain and Sams picked the remaining two to wrap up the game in style.

With the win, Thunder jumped to the third spot in the BBL points table with 19 from eight matches while Strikers remain in the seventh spot with nine points from as many matches.

