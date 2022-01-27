Watch: Pietersen slams 86 off 38 balls in Legends League Cricket; reacts to Indian cricketer's 'get back to IPL' comment

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen rolled back the years during his 86-run knock of just 38 deliveries during a Legends League Cricket game in the UAE. Pietersen, representing the World Giants side in the tournament, opened the batting alongside South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs and his innings steered the side to a comprehensive 7-wicket victory over Asia Lions, as the Giants chased down a 150-run target in merely 13 overs.

Pietersen slammed nine fours and seven sixes during his scintillating knock. On Thursday, Pietersen shared a video compiling his shots from the innings with caption, “#AboutLastNight if you have a minute!”

As the fans lauded Pietersen's exemplary big-hitting skills, Indian cricketer Sreevats Goswami told the former England batter to come out of retirement and play in the Indian Premier League.

“Get back in to the ipl mate,” wrote Goswami. Pietersen, in turn, had a cheeky reply.

“I’d be too expensive and would probably end up being the top scorer in the league. It would embarrass all the modern day players!” wrote the former England batter.

Pietersen appeared for five IPL franchises during his playing days; Deccan Chargers, Delhi Daredevils, Rising Pune Supergiants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 2018, the England cricketer had announced his retirement from all forms of the game.

Pietersen has since been taking part in ‘legends’ matches and was also a part of the England Legends team during the Road Safety World Series last year in March, which came to an abrupt halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the Legends League Cricket, Pietersen has registered scores of 14, 53, and 86 in three matches so far.

Alongside Pietersen and Gibbs, renowned former stars like Daren Sammy, Brett Lee, Morne Morkel, and Brad Haddin among others are a part of the World Giants side in the tournament.

