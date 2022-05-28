Watch: Pitch intruder meets Virat Kohli, jumps in joy before being chased away by security during RR vs RCB Qualifier 2

The Qualifier 2 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore came to an abrupt halt when a fan entered the ground to meet Virat Kohli during the first over of the game. The fan was able to reach Kohli, as he met the former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after evading the security officials. After meeting Kohli, the fan quickly ran back, jumping and pumping his fist in the air in jubilation, before the security finally escorted him back.

The Rajasthan Royals had defeated RCB by 7 wickets in the match and booked a place in the final of the season, where they take on the Gujarat Titans.

Watch as the fan meets Kohli at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad:

Kohli's innings, however, didn't last long as he was dismissed in the second over of the innings on 7 by Prasidh Krishna.

Earlier, Jos Buttler's unbeaten 106, his fourth ton of the season, powered Rajasthan Royals to a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier-2.

Chasing a modest 158, Rajasthan Royals got off to a flying start as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler wreaked havoc with the bat to strike a fifty partnership for the opening wicket in just 4.3 overs.

The 61-run partnership for the opening wicket was finally broken as Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for 21 of 13 balls by Josh Hazlewood. Buttler was hardly affected by the dismissal of his opening partner as he went on to score his half-century in just 23 balls. He eventually brought his century in the 17th over of the innings, and also equaled Kohli's record for most tons in a single IPL season.

The final be played at the same venue as Qualifier-2.

