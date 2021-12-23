WATCH - Raja comes up with sassy reply to Wasim Akram's 'PCB is Ramiz' dig: 'What other question do you have?'

Pakistan cricket has shown great promise with Ramiz Raja serving as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. While many have lauded the former Pakistan batter for bringing a positive change in cricket in Pakistan, there have been a few detractors along the way, one of which is the legendary Wasim Akram.

While Akram hasn't been openly critical of Raja, he has dropped subtle hints that he may not be entirely be on board with his former Pakistan teammate's running of things. Not too long ago, when only a handful of spectators turned up for a T20I between Pakistan and West Indies, Akram indirectly pointed finger at Raja for the empty stadium fiasco.

"Incredibly sad to see an empty stadium in Karachi for the #PAKvWIt20 especially after the performance of Pakistan Team in the last month. I’m pretty sure I know why but I want to hear from you! Tell me, where is the crowd and why??," Akram had tweeted, with the ‘you’ indicating towards Raja.

Akram took another small dig at the PCB chief, when a reporter asked the former Pakistan captain who is responsible for promoting or demoting players participating in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League.

The PSL features players drafted in different categories – Diamond, Gold and Silver. When Kamran Akmal refused to play the PSL after being demoted to the lowest category, Akram clarified saying that it is the PCB and not the respective teams that make the call.

Hear what Akram had to say in the below video at the 5:56 mark.

When the reported asked: "We have heard that Ramiz Raja made the call to promote/demote players," Akram said: "I don't know, probably. Well, PCB is Ramiz, so probably yes."

Check out Raja's reply in the above video at the 58:50 mark.

During a recent press conference featuring Raza, another reporter brought up Akram's 'PCB is Ramiz' comment to the board president, to which the 59-year-old quipped saying: 'There is no two ways about it. What other question do you have?"

