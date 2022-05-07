Watch: Ranveer Singh breaks into wild celebration as Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians stun Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 tie

Exactly a month back Daniel Sams was smashed for 35 runs in a over by Pat Cummins which added to the horrors of Mumbai Indians' forgettable IPL 2022 season. But chance at redemption for the Australian came full circle when Rohit Sharma handed him the responsibility of defending nine runs in the final over against not just the table toppers Gujarat Titans, but also against the best finishing pair in the tournament so far. Sams picked the crucial wicket of Rahul Tewatia and conceded just three singles in the last over as Mumbai eked out a five-run win. And Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh was every MI fan on Friday night. He burst into wild celebration at the stand as MI scripted their second consecutive win on the trot. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He screamed in joy, punched in the air, and smiled as Mumbai survived a thriller at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday night.

Watch: MI's Daniel Sams bowls incredible last over, defends 8 off 6 balls vs GT

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It hasn't been the season for Mumbai Indians, the five time winners of the IPL trophy. Touted for a top-four finish before the start of the league by virtue of their heavyweight status, MI has shown considerable signs of struggle, losing all their first eight games this season. However, they defeated Rajasthan Royals by five wickets earlier this weak before leaving the table toppers stunned at the Brabourne Stadium to breathe some life back into their forgettable season.

"It was pretty tight towards the back end. Very satisfying, something we were looking for all this while. Luck has to turn at some stage, we'll take that win with both hands. Credit to everyone. We were 15-20 runs short. The way we started, we got stuck in the middle. They bowled well in that situation," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Even today, we didn't play our best cricket, a lot of credit to the bowlers at the back-end. It's important to back the skills you have. Sams was under the pump in a couple of games but I know the quality he has. It's important to back those guys. We are trying to maintain the same squad how much ever possible. Daniel Sams was brilliant," he added.

The twin wins may not have considerably changed MI's fate this season as they continue to languish at the bottom of the table, but it has surely given them some belief of a miraculous turnaround.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON