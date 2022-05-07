Watch: Rashid Khan bamboozles Kieron Pollard with unplayable delivery in GT vs MI game

Kieron Pollard on Friday stretched his poor form with the willow after the Mumbai Indians all-rounder fell for just four in the IPL 2022 game against Gujarat Titans. While the five-time IPL winners eked out a five-run win against the Gujarat outfit, Pollard's performance was one of the hot topics of discussion. The West Indian perished to a Rashid Khan delivery as Mumbai innings started to stutter after being put to bat first. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Pollard, who has amassed just 99 runs in 11 games, was cleaned up by Rashid in the 15th over of the innings. The Trinidadian was completely outfoxed by a delivery that turned away from him and crashed onto the stumps. Rashid laid the perfect trap, having bowled a couple of googlies before producing the wicket-taking ball.

Before sending back a struggling Pollard, Rashid also plucked the prized wicket of opposition skipper Rohit Sharma, who seemed in good touch with a free-flowing 43 at the top. Rashid returned 2/24 in his four overs.

The Mumbai Indians skipper found support from his partner Ishan Kishan as the pair added a 74-run opening stand. But the fall of quick wickets left the team tottering at 119 for four before Tim David provided the late flourish.

The Singapore all-rounder who was named man of the match took the Titans bowlers to the cleaners with four sixes in his 21-ball 44. Mumbai Indians reached 177 for six and in response, the Hardik Pandya-led side could amass just 172 in 20 overs.

The IPL newbies had a steady start with Wriddhiman Saha (55) and Shubman Gill (52) adding 106 runs for the opening wicket. But the side slumped to 156 for four in just four overs and it all boiled down to the Titans needing nine off the final over bowled by Daniel Sams.

The Australian quick denied the opposition with just three runs as Mumbai won their second straight match but remain bottom of the league standings.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, endured their second successive loss but remain at the top of the table with eight wins in 11 games so far.

Skipper Hardik, who was run out for a 14-ball 24 when his unit was losing wickets at regular intervals, rued the two run-outs. Rahul Tewatia also fell inches short of the crease to put the Titans in a problematic situation.

"On any day, we'd take 9 off the last over. The two run-outs cost us the game. I think batters let us down," Hardik Pandya told the host broadcaster after the match.

"In T20s, you can't lose back-to-back games... no blame games as we have cleared such games," he said.

