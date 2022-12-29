Watch: Reporter tells Nauman Ali 'you have scored centuries with ball'; Pakistan star's brilliant reaction wins hearts

Pakistan had a rough outing on Day 3 of the opening Test against New Zealand on Wednesday. After putting a strong score of 438 in the first innings, the hosts had to toil hard with the ball as the Kiwis ended the third day with a two-run lead and four wickets still in hand. More importantly, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson remained unbeaten after smashing a brilliant century, while Ish Sodhi had just arrived at the crease when Stumps were called.

Among Pakistan bowlers, Abrar Ahmed picked three wickets while Nauman Ali took two. Even Babar Azam, who had skipped a major part of Day 3 due to a reported flu, bowled three overs as the pitch increasingly suited the batters as the play continued.

Following the end of the day, left-arm spinner Nauman attended the press conference where he was asked an unusually critical question about his performances for the side of late. The reporter narrated Nauman's stats over the past four innings and went on to say that the spinner has scored a century (with the ball).

“We know it's a dead wicket but spinners have a role to play on such tracks. If we look at your stats, you have scored centuries in last four matches with the ball. You've conceded 100+ runs. If spinners can't take wickets… do we only rely on god's will to save us, like Saqlain Mushtaq had said? Do players not have the talent anymore?” the reporter asked Nauman bluntly.

Watch:

The fans lauded Nauman for remaining calm as he answered the question:

The Pakistan spinner calmly reminded the reporter to also count the overs.

“You correctly said that I conceded 100+ runs but you didn't count the overs. I've bowled 40-45 overs. If you bowl almost half of the team's overs, you are bound to concede runs. We try to do our best on the conditions given to us. And we will try to win this match as well,” said Nauman in a rather composed manner.

