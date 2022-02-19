Watch: Rohit vents out frustration, kicks ball after Bhuvneshwar drops decisive catch in 2nd T20I against West Indies

It was an unusually shoddy performance by Indian fielders in the second T20I against the West Indies. Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell put up a century stand for the third wicket, taking the visitors within touching distance of the 187-run target at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. And India's buttered-fingered fielding made the job easier.

Ravi Bishnoi dropped Pooran on 21 off Yuzvendra Chahal and a mix-up between Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rishabh Pant led to Powell getting a reprieve on 39. A robust Powell intended to pull a short delivery but a big top-edge resulted in the ball flying straight in the air. Bhuvneshwar went for the catch but it popped out of his hands.

ALSO READ | 'Wanted to bowl 1 over as well': Rohit lauds promising 27-year-old after series-clinching win

And to make things worse, a livid Rohit Sharma kicked the ball away only to gift the opposition an extra run. The Indian skipper was also miffed with Pant for not making an effort to pouch the catch of a dangerous-looking Powell. The clip of Rohit frustrated with the fielding effort started doing rounds on the internet in no time.

Watch:

Despite the hitch, Bhuvneshwar shone with the ball towards the death. Putting his experience to good use, he removed Pooran in the penultimate over and conceded just four runs from it. A critical over under pressure left the West Indies with 25 to get in the final over and Harshal Patel held his nerves to help India win the game by eight runs and gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

"That's where experience comes into play. Bhuvi has been doing it for many years and we believe in him a lot," said Rohit at the post-match presentation after the series-sealing win. Rohit, however, admitted that the team could have put up a better fielding show.

"We were a little sloppy in the field, a little disappointed with that. We could have done better if we had taken those catches. We want to try and minimise those mistakes moving forward," he further said.

Earlier, half-centuries from Virat Kohli (52) and Rishabh Pant (52 not out) had fired India to a formidable 186 for five in 20 overs. Kohli hit his 30th fifty in the shortest format, his first since the 57 against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last year.

Pant has been elevated to the role of vice-captain in the ongoing home assignment and the move may augur well for the left-handed dasher. He hit an unbeaten 52 off 28 balls, and Venkatesh Iyer put on 76 runs for the fifth wicket to boost the total after Kohli's departure.

It was India's 100th win in T20Is as they sealed the series with all-around performance in the shortest format. The third and final game will be played at the same venue on February 20 (Sunday).