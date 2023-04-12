Watch: Rohit video calls wife immediately after MI's first win of IPL 2023, Ritika's shocked expression goes viral

Rohit Sharma was under a lot of pressure. Mumbai Indians had lost two matches on the trot in IPL 2023 and Rohit was yet to get going. Moreover, his lean patch in the IPL was now being questioned more than ever. But like many occasions in the past, the MI captain answered them all in style by playing a leading role in getting MI off the mark on the points table. They beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in a thrilling contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Rohit Sharma video calling wife Ritika

Piyush Chawla (3/22) and Jason Behrendorff (3/23) picked up three-wicket hauls that helped MI restrict DC to 172. Rohit then roared back to form with a brilliant knock of 65 (45) as MI won a roller-coaster game off the last ball of the match.

The victory and his return to form meant a lot to Rohit. It could be judged by the way he celebrated when David put in a dive to complete the match-winning double. There was further proof when Rohit decided to video call his wife Ritika Sajdeh from the ground itself.

MI's Twitter handle posted a short video of Rohit Sharma video-calling his wife Ritika Sajdeh to share his happiness with her.

Before the game DC and MI were the only two remaining teams yet to win this season. With the loss against MI, DC have now lost all four of their opening games and are firmly rooted to the bottom of the table with their chances of making the playoffs this season hanging by a thread.

DC were put into bat after MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to field. MI made two changes to their line-up as Nehal Wadhera and Riley Meredith replaced Tristan Stubbs and Tim David. David was brought on as the impact player in the second innings.

Delhi Capitals made three changes to their starting XI as debutant Yash Dhull, Prithvi Shaw and Mustafizur Rahman replaced Khaleel Ahmed, Rilee Rossouw and Mukesh Kumar. Mukesh was brought on as the impact player. Like their previous games this season, DC once again lost wickets in heaps as from 75/1 they were reduced to 98/5. Then later in the innings they lost the final five wickets for seven runs to end with 172 all out with 2 balls remaining in their quota of 20 overs.

Chasing 173, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan got off to a brisk start and scored 68 runs in the power play.

Rohit Sharma reached his half-century off 29 balls after Kishan got out for 31. His first of the season and in fact his first half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2021. In the 2022 edition of the league, Rohit failed to register a single score of fifty or more as he had a forgettable outing, eking out just 268 runs in 14 matches at an average of 19. Rohit was sent back to the dugout for a well-made 65 off 45 balls as MI lost their way in the chase, but Cameron Green and Tim David took them over the line with 2 runs needed off the final ball, to ensure MI pick up their first win of the season and can now look to continue the winning run in their next game against KKR.

Rohit would now hope to continue his good form in the IPL and carry it through to the World Test Championship final and the World Cup later in the year.

