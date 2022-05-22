Watch: Royal Challengers Bangalore fans light up Wankhede stadium with 'RCB, RCB' chant during MI vs DC game

While Delhi Capitals stumbled in the final hurdle, Royal Challengers Bangalore sealed the final playoffs spot, thanks to Mumbai Indians outwitting Rishabh Pant's men by five wickets on Saturday. Bangalore will now face Lucknow Super Giants in Wednesday's eliminator tie, while Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals in Tuesday's playoff game. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Delhi, who had an opportunity to claim the fourth spot in the league standings, were knocked out by bottom-placed Mumbai in their last league-stage fixture. Delhi set Mumbai a target of 160 and looked in good shape to defend the total. But Tim David's blazing 34 off 11 deliveries changed the outcome. With 68 needed off the final six overs, the Singapore batter slammed four sixes and two boundaries to help Mumbai chase down the total with five balls to spare.

Also Read | 'I thought there was something but...': Rishabh Pant explains why he didn't opt for DRS against Tim David

David also saw a lucky escape after opposition captain Rishabh Pant failed to notice a faint edge and decided not to use the DRS. The Mumbai player would have perished on a golden duck if Delhi had taken the review.

While Mumbai dashed Delhi's hopes of achieving a top-four finish, the stadium was buzzing with ‘RCB, RCB’ chants. Even the cameras spotted a bunch of Bangalore supporters, who were cheering for Mumbai's win at the iconic Wankhede stadium.

Earlier, Bangalore also tweeted a postcard for the Mumbai Indians; "Hey @mipaltan, the entire RCB team will cheer for you like #OneFamily, you go #PlayBold against DC!" The franchise also changed its profile picture to a blue background, with its logo in front.

In the end, Delhi finished with 14 points to remain in the fifth spot, while Bangalore joined Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in the top-4 bracket.

While David took the game out of Delhi's grasp, Jasprit Bumrah shone with the ball to return 3/25 in his four overs. Ramandeep Singh also plucked two wickets and then chipped in with an unbeaten 13 to finish off the game.

"We were here to win the game. I know few teams were watching us closely, but we wanted to finish on a high. We'll try to correct the mistakes next season. It was tough after losing eight games, so we needed to rectify the mistakes. But I think we performed well in the second half of the season," said Mumbai captain Rohit in the post-match presentation.

“We came to the party a bit too late, but at least we can take a few positives from this tournament. Every time we go into the auction, we keep an eye on the players who will play for us in a couple of cycles.”

"We get a few youngsters who will eventually go on and play for their country. Congrats to them (on RCB), they have qualified, I would like to wish all the four teams all the best. May the best team win," he further added.

