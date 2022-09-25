Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi gives massive fitness update to fans ahead of T20 WC

Currently out of action due to a knee injury, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has given a massive fitness update to fans through Twitter. The 22-year-old took to the social media platform to reveal that he has started bowling ahead of the T20 World Cup, amid his rehabilitation in the United Kingdom. The star pacer shared a video of him bowling with a short run-up on Twitter and captioned it as, "Your success belongs to Allah,not your mindset."

Here is the video:

Shaheen's video was well-received by fans, with many hailing him and urging for his return. One fan wrote, "Get well soon, we need a real captain."

"Feeling great to see your first ball after long time. Prayers for you. See you soon", another added.

"The entire nation is behind you and praying for you our", another wrote.

Shaheen sustained the injury during the first Test match vs Sri Lanka and also missed Asia Cup 2022, where Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka in the final. Pakistan are currently hosting England in a seven-match T20I series, with the visitors leading 2-1 after winning the third fixture by 63 runs. The hosts have been sorely missing Shaheen and will be hoping for him to regain full fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup.

According to a PCB statement, which was released during the Asia Cup, " Whilst in London, Shaheen will remain under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Panel, which also comprises London-based Dr Imtiaz Ahmad and Dr Zafar Iqbal. Since 2016, Dr Imtiaz has been the Head of Medical Services at the Queens Park Rangers Football Club, while Dr Zafar is Head of Sports Medicine at the Crystal Palace Football Club since 2015 (having worked previously with Tottenham Hotspur FC, Liverpool FC and Kent County Cricket Club)."

