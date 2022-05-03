Watch: Shubman Gill angry at Sandeep Sharma after controversial run-out in GT vs PBKS match, Twitter delivers verdict

Shubman Gill's troubles in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League continued to pile up as he was dismissed on 9 off 6 balls against Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday evening. Gill, who got off the mark with a boundary, looked in good touch before his innings was cut short by a bullet throw by Rishi Dhawan, fielding inside the 30-yard-circle. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

The incident took place in the first delivery of the third over bowled by Sandeep Sharma after the batter pushed the ball towards the cover and tried to steal a quick single. However, in doing so Gill fell long way out of the crease, following which he looked at upset at the bowler.

Gill had to run around the bowler, who unintentionally came in his path. Following the direct-hit, the bowler came towards Gill as both exchanged a few words but the situation remained under control.

Gill has not been in great touch since his 96 against the same opponent earlier this season. Batting at an average of 26.90, the 22-year-old opener has managed 269 runs from 10 outings.

