Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Watch: Shubman Gill angry at Sandeep Sharma after controversial run-out in GT vs PBKS match, Twitter delivers verdict
cricket

Watch: Shubman Gill angry at Sandeep Sharma after controversial run-out in GT vs PBKS match, Twitter delivers verdict

Shubman Gill has not been in great touch since his 96 against Punjab Kings earlier this season.
Shubman Gill angry at Sandeep Sharma after controversial run out in GT vs PBKS match
Published on May 03, 2022 08:49 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Shubman Gill's troubles in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League continued to pile up as he was dismissed on 9 off 6 balls against Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday evening. Gill, who got off the mark with a boundary, looked in good touch before his innings was cut short by a bullet throw by Rishi Dhawan, fielding inside the 30-yard-circle. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

The incident took place in the first delivery of the third over bowled by Sandeep Sharma after the batter pushed the ball towards the cover and tried to steal a quick single. However, in doing so Gill fell long way out of the crease, following which he looked at upset at the bowler.

FOLLOW: IPL 2022 GT vs PBKS LIVE score updates

Gill had to run around the bowler, who unintentionally came in his path. Following the direct-hit, the bowler came towards Gill as both exchanged a few words but the situation remained under control.

Here is the video: 

RELATED STORIES

Fans too were quick to react to the incident as some even took a dig at his recent tweet on Swiggy. Here are a few reactions:

Gill has not been in great touch since his 96 against the same opponent earlier this season. Batting at an average of 26.90, the 22-year-old opener has managed 269 runs from 10 outings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
shubman gill ipl 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP