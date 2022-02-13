WATCH: Steve Smith cops blow in attempt to take a screamer before Super Over drama against Sri Lanka

Australia on Sunday won the second T20I against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), which saw Josh Hazlewood giving away just five in the Super Over and Marcus Stoinis then sealing the win with a boundary. The dramatic finish was preceded by Steve Smith's stunning effort at the boundary rope.

In the final over bowled by Stoinis, Maheesh Theekshana whacked it over deep mid-wicket but Smith leapt and threw the ball back into play. But he copped a blow in the process, forcing him to leave the field. Despite the stunning dive, Sri Lanka were awarded a six as Smith's foot stepped on the rope when he made the initial jump.

"Steve Smith has concussion and will be subject to low level protocols for the next few days and full recovery in 6-7 days. He will miss the remainder of the Dettol T20 International Series against Sri Lanka," said Cricket Australia while providing an update.

Needing four off the final ball, Dushmantha Chameera found the boundary as the game headed to a Super Over. Hazlewood was assigned the responsibility with the ball and he gave away just five. In response, Glenn Maxwell hit a single off Wanindu Hasaranga before Stoinis hit consecutive fours to help Australia gain a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Earlier, Josh Inglis played a 48-run knock as Australia posted 164/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Aaron Finch also scored 25 for Australia and there was no other batter who stayed at the crease. Ben McDermott (18), Maxwell (15), Smith (14), Stoinis (19) chipped in with small contributions.

"It's exciting more than anything. Once you see who's come out, just have a nice clear plan and execute. Playing consecutive games over and over, tournaments like IPL, you learn a lot. Feeling nice and confident at the moment," said Hazlewood on bowling the rare Super Over.

For Sri Lanka, Pathum Nissanka steadied the run-chase after the visitors lost Danushka Gunathilaka (0) on the fifth ball of the innings to Hazlewood. The Australian paceman struck again as he dismissed Avishka Fernando (5). Pat Cummins then removed Charith Asalanka (0), leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 25/3 in the fifth over.

Nissanka then notched up 73 and he got support from Dasun Shanaka who scored 34. In the end, Theekshana scored ten from three deliveries to force the Super Over. The third T20I will now be played on Tuesday at the Manuka Oval.

