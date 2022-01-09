Watch: Smith takes first Test wicket in five years; skipper Cummins quips about Australia's 'No. 1 leggie'

While the England tail showed resistance in fading light to clinch a dramatic final day draw in the fourth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Steve Smith of Australia grabbed eyeballs with his show with the ball. England were wobbling at 268 for eight when skipper Pat Cummins decided to throw the ball to Smith, introducing spin from both ends with just three overs remaining in the contest.

Jack Leach managed to play the first five deliveries but edged it to David Warner at first slip on the last ball, handing Smith his first Test wicket since 2016. Smith's previous wicket in the longest format was South Africa's Vernon Philander back in November 2016. He now has 18 Test wickets under his belt.

The Australian players were on cloud nine after the dismissal on the final delivery of the 100th over. The jolt almost led the Aussies to the victory before Stuart Broad and James Anderson batted out to give England their best result of the five-match series that Australia leads 3-0.

Earlier, Australia had all their fielders around the bat in catching positions but Broad and Leech endured the remaining 10 overs, leaving the hosts to go with Smith and Nathan Lyon in the final three overs.

It all boiled down to Anderson -- crowded by eight fielders -- playing a tense 102nd and final over from Smith. The tourists ended on 270 for nine chasing a 388-run target in a heart-pumping finish. Smith bowled four overs in England's second innings, conceding ten runs. Marnus Labuschagne also rolled his arms and gave away nine in his two overs.

Talking about the bowling contest between leg-spinners Smith and Labuschagne, Cummins quipped in the post-match presentation, "Bit of a running joke in the team about a bowl-off (between Smith and Marnus) to see who the No.1 leggie is in the team."

"Great game of Test cricket. We got close. Bit less weather might have got us there. Obviously would've loved 4-0, but good match. The forecasts are hopeless, I learnt that this week. Getting close to 400, I felt we needed that. The wicket wasn't playing too many tricks. And I thought there was enough time."

The five-match series currently stands 3-0 in the favour of Australia and the fifth Test will begin on Friday in Hobart and it would be a Day-Night contest.

