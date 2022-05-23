Watch: Tilak Varma's reaction as fan shouts 'Tilak, Play for India soon' from the stands

Despite their fluttering campaign in IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians discovered a huge positive in Tilak Varma. The 19-year-old youngster had an IPL debut season to remember as the MI batter emerged as the franchise’s leading run-scorer in the season. Tilak scored 397 runs from 14 matches including two half-centuries but more importantly, the maturity in his batting is what grabbed the attention of the likes of India captain Rohit Sharma and the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. Also Read: Punjab Kings star shuts critics, says 'always nice to prove people wrong'

Rohit tipped Tilak to be an all-format player for India in the future, a sentiment that was echoed by Gavaskar. And although Tilak missed making it to the India squad for the T20I series against South Africa, the belief is that he will eventually break into the international side without having to wait much. As the prospects of Tilak some day making it to the Indian team gains steam, fans are having a tough time hiding their excitement.

During MI's match Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 17 at the Wankhede Stadium, a fan made sure his voice reached Tilak. As the MI player was fielding on the boundary, the fan shouted, 'Tilak, Play for India soon'. Tilak heard the fan, looked at him and offered him a thumbs up in a cool reaction to his admirer in the stands.

Chalo Tilak Varma ko bhi India ke liye khelne ke liye best wishes pass kardiya 😎😄 #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/pKQTHVL31j — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) May 17, 2022

Tilak has the backing of none other than his MI captain Rohit, who spoke highly of the 19-year-old. “He has been brilliant. He's playing here for the first time and has such a calm head. In my opinion, he is going to be an all-format player for India pretty soon,” Rohit had said about Tilak. "He has got the technique and he has got the temperament, which is the most important thing when you play at the highest level. A lot of things are looking bright for him. There's hunger to do well, finish games and find success. He is on the right path, he just needs to keep growing and improving."

Gavaskar said something on similar lines. "Tilak Varma's temperament has been fantastic. In his knock against Chennai Super Kings, he walked into the middle when the team was under pressure. But the way he dealt in ones and twos (early on) was impressive," Gavaskar said.

"He played a wide range of shots and kept rotating the strike. This shows that he has a good cricketing head on his shoulders, and I think that's important. Once you have that good cricketing brain, you will be able to lift yourself when things are not going your way. You can analyse yourself and get back to scoring runs."

