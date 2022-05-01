Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Ultra Edge shows no spike after Mitchell Marsh walks off without taking DRS in DC vs LSG IPL 2022 game

Marsh perished for 37 off 20 deliveries as Krishnappa Gowtham picked up his first wicket of the game at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Mitchell Marsh in action against Lucknow Super Giants(Twitter)
Published on May 01, 2022 07:19 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh decided to walk off before the Ultra Edge showed no spike during the IPL 2022 game against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. The Australian was batting on 37 when he tried to slash a Krishnappa Gowtham delivery but failed to make any contact. Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock pouched it safely behind the sticks, leading to a visibly frustrated Marsh making his way back to the dugout. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

As Marsh perished after scoring a brisk 20-ball 37, replays showed the bat taking a faint edge of the bat, at least to the naked eye. But Ultra Edge told a different story with no signs of a spike. Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting was also left bewildered in the team dugout.

The Capitals were off to a shaky start after losing both openers in the powerplay. Chasing a challenging 196 to win, Prithvi Shaw (5) and David Warner (3) fell cheaply, leaving the team tottering at 13 for two. Marsh then teamed up with skipper Rishabh Pant, who scored 44 off 30 deliveries. The pair added 60 runs for the third wicket before Marsh's exit.

Earlier, LSG skipper KL Rahul once again anchored the innings with a well-crafted 77. He was accompanied by Deepak Hooda, who hit 52 of 34 balls after coming in at the No. 3 position. They added 95 runs for the second wicket to negate the spin threat.

Kuldeep Yadav (0/29 in 3 overs), Lalit Yadav (0/16 in 1 over) and Axar Patel (0/25 in 4 overs) failed to pluck any wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. Shardul Thakur returned 3/40 in his four overs after he removed the top-three batters of the Lucknow setup.

Rahul, who won the toss, elected to bat in the afternoon game. Lucknow left out pacer Avesh Khan and included off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham, while Delhi fielded the same playing eleven.

