Watch: Umpire Bruce Oxenford shakes his head as Jaiswal nicks behind, raises finger reluctantly after batter walks off

Yashasvi Jaiswal decided to walk off himself after nicking the ball, forcing umpire Bruce Oxenford to change his decision when he was sure there was no edge involved. 
Bruce Oxenford seemed perplexed by Yashasvi Jaiswal's decision to walk off. (Hotstar/Screengrab)
Updated on May 24, 2022 08:17 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Rajasthan Royals must have earned a few points in the list of the IPL Fair Play award when opener Yashasvi Jaiswal decided to walk off himself after nicking the ball. After Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the Royals had put on 11 runs inside two overs when Jaiswal nicked Yash Dayal to Wriddhiman Saha for 3. Jaiswal tried to poke at a slightly widish delivery when the ball kissed edge and landed straight into Saha's gloves.

A huge appeal followed and even though there was a slight sound caught on the stump mic, umpire Bruce Oxenford apparently failed to hear it. Oxenford in fact shook his head but before GT could go for the review, Jaiswal decided to walk off himself, surprising Oxenford. Watching the batter walk off, a stunned Oxenford changed his decision to out, reluctantly raising his finger.

Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field, and informed that the team had made just one change. "We are going to bowl first. Looks a decent track to bat on, but no matches in the last couple of months and just want to know what we are chasing. Boys are pretty pumped up for this game. We treat this game as simple as possible and make sure you focus on what is controllable and making sure the intensity is high and aware of what the situation demands. Only one change. Alzarri (Joseph) comes in for Lockie," he said.

Royals captain Sanju Samson informed that his team is unchanged from their last league match of the season. The pitch at the Eden Gardens has been under cover for the last three days due to rain threat but Samson is confident that it will play well during the first innings.

"We have done well batting first, looks like a decent batting wicket let's see what happens. Important to keep your focus on the present game and take care of what is controllable. We have been playing some great cricket throughout the tournament and would like to repeat it again and I think the format is such that you can go here there, but like to keep it simple and maintain our standards,” the RR captain pointed out.

