Watch: Umpires impose five-run penalty on BBL team for bizarre 'deliberate short run'

Hobart Hurricanes' Tim David cost his side five penalty runs, courtesy of a bizarre incident that took place during the Hurricanes' game against Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL). David, in a cheeky attempt to return to strike, deliberately took a short run and while he was allowed to return to strike, Hurricanes were imposed a five-run penalty.

It happened during the final over of the game, when David was striking at 200. The batter tapped a fullish delivery towards long-on, looking to complete two runs and retaining the strike. Glenn Maxwell, however, was alert at the position as he made a one-handed throw to Joe Clarke - David, sensing that he could possibly be run-out, intentionally ran short and eventually made it back to the crease.

The replay proved the umpire's doubts over the short run.

Law 18.5.1 of the MCC Laws of Cricket states if either umpire considers that the batter deliberately ran short, they will disallow all runs off that ball to the batting side, return the batter to their original end and award five penalty runs to the fielding side. While the act allowed David back on strike, five runs were struck off Hurricanes' final score.

“Tim was just trying to get back to his end. He’s a big boy and can hit sixes so it was his job to get back on strike. I’ve never heard that rule before but every day is a school day so you learn something,” said Hobart Hurricanes' Peter Handscomb as he reacted to the incident.

The Hurricanes eventually registered a 24-run victory against Stars in the game. After putting 180/6 on the board, Hurricanes restricted Maxwell's side to 156/9.

